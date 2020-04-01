BitBay (BAY) 24-Hour Volume Hits $46,829.00

BitBay (CURRENCY:BAY) traded up 27.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. BitBay has a market cap of $120.06 million and $46,829.00 worth of BitBay was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BitBay has traded 78.5% higher against the dollar. One BitBay coin can now be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00001793 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Cryptopia, Upbit and LiteBit.eu.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00018525 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00005393 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000690 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

BitBay Profile

BitBay (BAY) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on November 7th, 2014. BitBay’s total supply is 1,012,146,906 coins. BitBay’s official website is bitbay.market. BitBay’s official Twitter account is @BitBayMarket and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BitBay is /r/BitBay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling BitBay

BitBay can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Bittrex, LiteBit.eu and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitBay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitBay using one of the exchanges listed above.

