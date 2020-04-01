Bitblocks Hits Market Capitalization of $434,329.61 (BBK)

Bitblocks (CURRENCY:BBK) traded 172.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 1st. Bitblocks has a total market cap of $434,329.61 and $178,772.00 worth of Bitblocks was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bitblocks has traded 148% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Bitblocks coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000031 BTC on exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, Cryptohub, Trade Satoshi and CryptoBridge.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00030564 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000599 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00078771 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000690 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6,257.08 or 1.00493824 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00073060 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000746 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 23.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0962 or 0.00001545 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitblocks Coin Profile

Bitblocks (CRYPTO:BBK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 5th, 2018. Bitblocks’ total supply is 223,995,394 coins. Bitblocks’ official Twitter account is @BitBlocks_. The official website for Bitblocks is bitblocksproject.com.

Buying and Selling Bitblocks

Bitblocks can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Cryptohub, Trade Satoshi, CoinExchange and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitblocks directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitblocks should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitblocks using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

