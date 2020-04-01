Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) Price Reaches $0.0166 on Major Exchanges

Bitcoin Incognito (CURRENCY:XBI) traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 1st. Bitcoin Incognito has a market capitalization of $216,893.97 and $30,389.00 worth of Bitcoin Incognito was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Incognito coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0166 or 0.00000261 BTC on exchanges including Crex24, Graviex, Trade Satoshi and STEX. During the last week, Bitcoin Incognito has traded 12% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Solaris (XLR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002326 BTC.

GenesisX (XGS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000038 BTC.

UralsCoin (URALS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Bitcoin Incognito

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 9th, 2018. Bitcoin Incognito’s total supply is 13,031,736 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Incognito is bitcoinincognito.org. Bitcoin Incognito’s official Twitter account is @XBIncognito and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Incognito is /r/BitcoinIncognito and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Incognito

Bitcoin Incognito can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, Escodex, Trade Satoshi, STEX and Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Incognito directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Incognito should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Incognito using one of the exchanges listed above.

