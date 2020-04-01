Bitcoinus (BITS) Market Capitalization Achieves $6,929.20

Bitcoinus (CURRENCY:BITS) traded down 21.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 1st. One Bitcoinus token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC and IDEX. Bitcoinus has a total market capitalization of $6,929.20 and approximately $1,385.00 worth of Bitcoinus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Bitcoinus has traded 27% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00030483 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000597 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00077952 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000677 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,365.30 or 1.00181437 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0550 or 0.00000866 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00067101 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded up 32.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0959 or 0.00001509 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Bitcoinus Profile

Bitcoinus is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 17th, 2014. Bitcoinus’ total supply is 359,294,347,067 tokens and its circulating supply is 347,574,541,555 tokens. The official website for Bitcoinus is www.bitcoinus.com. The official message board for Bitcoinus is www.bitcoinus.com/blog. Bitcoinus’ official Twitter account is @Bitstar_coinz.

Buying and Selling Bitcoinus

Bitcoinus can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoinus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoinus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoinus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

