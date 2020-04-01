BitcoinZ Trading Down 7.6% Over Last Week (BTCZ)

BitcoinZ (CURRENCY:BTCZ) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 1st. One BitcoinZ coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Exrates, Graviex and Exmo. In the last seven days, BitcoinZ has traded 7.6% lower against the dollar. BitcoinZ has a market capitalization of $406,693.36 and approximately $20,535.00 worth of BitcoinZ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.10 or 0.00483360 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00111177 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.47 or 0.00087900 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002618 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002458 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 131.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003784 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000488 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000078 BTC.

BitcoinZ Profile

BTCZ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on September 10th, 2017. BitcoinZ’s total supply is 6,656,947,720 coins. BitcoinZ’s official website is btcz.rocks/en. BitcoinZ’s official Twitter account is @BTCZCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here. BitcoinZ’s official message board is info.btcz.rocks. The Reddit community for BitcoinZ is /r/BTCZCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

BitcoinZ Coin Trading

BitcoinZ can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, Graviex, Crex24, BTC-Alpha, Trade Satoshi, Stocks.Exchange and Exmo. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinZ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitcoinZ should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitcoinZ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

