Bitfex (BFX) Trading Up 187% This Week

Bitfex (CURRENCY:BFX) traded up 4.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 1st. Bitfex has a market cap of $1.06 million and $160.00 worth of Bitfex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bitfex has traded up 187% against the dollar. One Bitfex token can now be bought for about $0.0094 or 0.00000141 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including VinDAX and ProBit Exchange.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bitfex alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002648 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015150 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $167.67 or 0.02530364 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.75 or 0.00192404 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00046413 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 88.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00034516 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000175 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Bitfex Token Profile

Bitfex launched on August 10th, 2016. Bitfex’s total supply is 119,393,764 tokens and its circulating supply is 113,193,764 tokens. Bitfex’s official message board is medium.com/idap-io. Bitfex’s official website is bitfex.com. The Reddit community for Bitfex is /r/idapio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitfex’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bitfex Token Trading

Bitfex can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ProBit Exchange and VinDAX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitfex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitfex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitfex using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitfex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitfex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.