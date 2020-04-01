bitUSD Market Cap Reaches $1.79 Million (BITUSD)

bitUSD (CURRENCY:BITUSD) traded 7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 1st. One bitUSD token can now be bought for about $0.83 or 0.00012601 BTC on exchanges including BitShares Asset Exchange and OpenLedger DEX. bitUSD has a total market cap of $1.79 million and $54.00 worth of bitUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, bitUSD has traded up 16.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002645 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015136 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $167.78 or 0.02533208 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.73 or 0.00192176 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00046436 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 88.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00034407 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000175 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

bitUSD Token Profile

bitUSD was first traded on November 5th, 2015. bitUSD’s total supply is 2,147,090 tokens. bitUSD’s official website is bit.ly/BitShares_USD. The official message board for bitUSD is bitsharestalk.org. bitUSD’s official Twitter account is @bitshares.

bitUSD Token Trading

bitUSD can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OpenLedger DEX and BitShares Asset Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as bitUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire bitUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase bitUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

