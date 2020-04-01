Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) Shares Sold by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lowered its position in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) by 80.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,886 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 131,929 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Blackstone Group were worth $1,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in Blackstone Group by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 180,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,069,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Blackstone Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Blackstone Group by 88.6% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,659 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 2,659 shares during the period. Voss Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone Group during the 4th quarter valued at $8,671,000. Finally, Financial Architects Inc grew its stake in shares of Blackstone Group by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 11,159 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackstone Group alerts:

In other Blackstone Group news, insider John G. Finley sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.61, for a total value of $1,590,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 135,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,618,455.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc acquired 156,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.85 per share, for a total transaction of $3,425,905.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 1,665,085 shares of company stock worth $41,383,583 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BX opened at $45.57 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.47, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.71. Blackstone Group LP has a twelve month low of $33.00 and a twelve month high of $64.97.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The asset manager reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Blackstone Group had a net margin of 27.93% and a return on equity of 13.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 314.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Blackstone Group LP will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BX shares. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Blackstone Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Citigroup raised shares of Blackstone Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Blackstone Group from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Blackstone Group from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Blackstone Group from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Blackstone Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.20.

Blackstone Group Company Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services. The real estate segment specializes in opportunistic, core+ investments as well as debt investment opportunities collateralized by commercial real estate, and stabilized income-oriented commercial real estate across North America, Europe and Asia.

See Also: What is a bull market?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.