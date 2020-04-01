Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) Stock Holdings Lifted by Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. increased its position in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) by 24.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 207,818 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,384 shares during the period. Blackstone Group makes up 1.2% of Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone Group were worth $9,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Group in the 4th quarter worth about $98,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Group in the 4th quarter worth about $2,711,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone Group by 81.9% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 25,061 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 11,286 shares during the period. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Blackstone Group by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 63,055 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,527,000 after buying an additional 5,350 shares during the period. 55.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Blackstone Group alerts:

In other Blackstone Group news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc bought 327,762 shares of Blackstone Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.78 per share, for a total transaction of $8,449,704.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 25,000 shares of Blackstone Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.61, for a total transaction of $1,590,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 135,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,618,455.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 1,665,085 shares of company stock valued at $41,383,583. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Argus raised their target price on shares of Blackstone Group from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Blackstone Group in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Blackstone Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Blackstone Group in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone Group in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.20.

Shares of BX stock traded down $4.77 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.80. 9,613,984 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,726,482. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.71. Blackstone Group LP has a twelve month low of $33.00 and a twelve month high of $64.97.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The asset manager reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Blackstone Group had a net margin of 27.93% and a return on equity of 13.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 314.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Blackstone Group LP will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Group Company Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services. The real estate segment specializes in opportunistic, core+ investments as well as debt investment opportunities collateralized by commercial real estate, and stabilized income-oriented commercial real estate across North America, Europe and Asia.

Featured Article: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.