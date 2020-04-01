BLAST (BLAST) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $2.00

BLAST (CURRENCY:BLAST) traded up 35.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 1st. In the last week, BLAST has traded up 3.9% against the US dollar. BLAST has a market capitalization of $10,861.19 and approximately $2.00 worth of BLAST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BLAST coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and STEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00005271 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded up 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000309 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 2,429.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000138 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000115 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 35.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded 32.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000011 BTC.

BLAST Coin Profile

BLAST (CRYPTO:BLAST) is a coin. BLAST’s total supply is 41,461,463 coins. The official website for BLAST is blastblastblast.com. BLAST’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BLAST Coin Trading

BLAST can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and STEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLAST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BLAST should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BLAST using one of the exchanges listed above.

