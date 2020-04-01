Blocknet (BLOCK) Achieves Market Cap of $6.44 Million

Blocknet (CURRENCY:BLOCK) traded 20% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. Blocknet has a total market capitalization of $6.44 million and approximately $37,217.00 worth of Blocknet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Blocknet coin can now be purchased for about $0.96 or 0.00014518 BTC on major exchanges including Upbit, Bittrex, Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. In the last seven days, Blocknet has traded 15.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002147 BTC.

Breakout Stake (BRX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Energycoin (ENRG) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000015 BTC.

HyperStake (HYP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on October 20th, 2014. Blocknet’s total supply is 6,697,312 coins. The Reddit community for Blocknet is /r/theblocknet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Blocknet’s official website is blocknet.co. Blocknet’s official Twitter account is @The_Blocknet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Blocknet can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Cryptopia, Upbit and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blocknet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blocknet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Blocknet using one of the exchanges listed above.

