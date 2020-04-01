BlockStamp (BST) Price Down 51% Over Last Week

BlockStamp (CURRENCY:BST) traded 11.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 1st. One BlockStamp coin can currently be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00002398 BTC on exchanges including Crex24, STEX and TOKOK. BlockStamp has a total market cap of $4.17 million and approximately $1,632.00 worth of BlockStamp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, BlockStamp has traded 51% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

Storeum (STO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000940 BTC.

ILCoin (ILC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000533 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00005261 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000304 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 2,429.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

USDX (USDX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002763 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000139 BTC.

About BlockStamp

BlockStamp (BST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. BlockStamp’s total supply is 33,833,773 coins and its circulating supply is 26,290,807 coins. The official message board for BlockStamp is medium.com/blockstamp. BlockStamp’s official website is blockstamp.info. BlockStamp’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BlockStamp

BlockStamp can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, TOKOK and STEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlockStamp directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BlockStamp should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BlockStamp using one of the exchanges listed above.

