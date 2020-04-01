BOMB Price Up 11.6% Over Last Week (BOMB)

BOMB (CURRENCY:BOMB) traded 19.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 1st. BOMB has a total market capitalization of $255,158.04 and $32,446.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BOMB has traded 11.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One BOMB token can now be bought for approximately $0.27 or 0.00004304 BTC on exchanges including DDEX and Mercatox.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00030553 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 22.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000598 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00078783 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000689 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6,249.65 or 1.00252524 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00071929 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000746 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 22.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0967 or 0.00001551 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BOMB Token Profile

BOMB is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 21st, 2016. BOMB’s total supply is 951,846 tokens and its circulating supply is 951,058 tokens. The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken. BOMB’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BOMB is bombtoken.com.

Buying and Selling BOMB

BOMB can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOMB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOMB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BOMB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

