BOOM (BOOM) Market Cap Tops $844,953.47

BOOM (CURRENCY:BOOM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 1st. One BOOM token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BitMart and DDEX. BOOM has a market capitalization of $844,953.47 and approximately $13,771.00 worth of BOOM was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, BOOM has traded up 2.6% against the dollar.

BOOM Profile

BOOM’s total supply is 972,251,484 tokens and its circulating supply is 783,220,752 tokens. BOOM’s official website is www.boomtoken.io. The official message board for BOOM is medium.com/@theboomtoken. BOOM’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BOOM

BOOM can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX and BitMart. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOOM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOOM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BOOM using one of the exchanges listed above.

