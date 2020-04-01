BOScoin (BOS) Price Reaches $0.0024 on Exchanges

BOScoin (CURRENCY:BOS) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 1st. BOScoin has a market cap of $2.08 million and $19,617.00 worth of BOScoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BOScoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000036 BTC on exchanges including CoinBene, GDAC and Kucoin. During the last seven days, BOScoin has traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BOScoin alerts:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00072400 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000036 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 71.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000478 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 40% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000153 BTC.

BOScoin Profile

BOScoin (BOS) is a mFBA coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 21st, 2017. BOScoin’s total supply is 1,248,426,475 coins and its circulating supply is 865,842,501 coins. The Reddit community for BOScoin is /r/boscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BOScoin’s official Twitter account is @boscoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for BOScoin is forum.boscoin.io. The official website for BOScoin is boscoin.io.

Buying and Selling BOScoin

BOScoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, GDAC and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOScoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOScoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BOScoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BOScoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BOScoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.