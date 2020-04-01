Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) Upgraded to Outperform at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) was upgraded by investment analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

BPFH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Boston Private Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. BidaskClub cut shares of Boston Private Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Boston Private Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Boston Private Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

Shares of BPFH stock traded up $0.31 on Wednesday, reaching $7.46. 537,997 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 806,437. The company has a market cap of $595.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Boston Private Financial has a 1 year low of $5.18 and a 1 year high of $13.08.

Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $82.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.60 million. Boston Private Financial had a net margin of 19.66% and a return on equity of 10.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Boston Private Financial will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Paul M. Simons bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.25 per share, for a total transaction of $51,250.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,280.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Dechellis bought 7,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.25 per share, for a total transaction of $56,521.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Boston Private Financial by 47.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,807 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Boston Private Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Private Financial by 98.7% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,131 shares of the bank’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,549 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Private Financial by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,374 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Boston Private Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Institutional investors own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

Boston Private Financial Company Profile

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Boston Private Bank & Trust Company that provides a range of banking services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Private Banking, Wealth Management and Trust, and Affiliate Partners. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings and NOW accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

