BoutsPro Achieves Market Capitalization of $64,240.70 (BOUTS)

BoutsPro (CURRENCY:BOUTS) traded 33.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. One BoutsPro token can now be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and Mercatox. BoutsPro has a market capitalization of $64,240.70 and $22,886.00 worth of BoutsPro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, BoutsPro has traded 25.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 677.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002736 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016123 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $160.48 or 0.02579701 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.12 or 0.00194780 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00046018 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000632 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00034967 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000180 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

BoutsPro Token Profile

BoutsPro launched on March 10th, 2018. BoutsPro’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 76,615,188 tokens. The official website for BoutsPro is www.bouts.pro. BoutsPro’s official Twitter account is @boutspro and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BoutsPro is /r/bouts_pro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

BoutsPro Token Trading

BoutsPro can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BoutsPro directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BoutsPro should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BoutsPro using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

