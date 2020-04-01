Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:BRMK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:BRMK) has been given an average broker rating score of 1.50 (Buy) from the two brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company.

Analysts have set a 1 year consensus price objective of $12.50 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.26 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Broadmark Realty Capital an industry rank of 77 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several research firms recently commented on BRMK. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Broadmark Realty Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in a research report on Friday, March 13th.

In other Broadmark Realty Capital news, Director Daniel J. Hirsch purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.85 per share, for a total transaction of $137,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Linda Koa purchased 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.73 per share, for a total transaction of $50,475.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $265,720.59. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 37,500 shares of company stock worth $251,575 over the last quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $9,419,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $491,000. PVG Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $2,624,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $1,684,000.

Shares of NASDAQ BRMK traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.38. 667,535 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,066,797. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $938.63 million and a P/E ratio of 30.75. Broadmark Realty Capital has a 12 month low of $5.44 and a 12 month high of $12.81.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.01%. Broadmark Realty Capital’s payout ratio is currently 400.00%.

Broadmark Realty Capital

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc provides short-term and first deed of trust loans secured by real estate to fund the acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, and development of residential and commercial properties in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust.

