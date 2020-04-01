Brokerages Anticipate Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) to Post $0.98 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) will report earnings per share of $0.98 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Electronic Arts’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.93 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.03. Electronic Arts posted earnings per share of $1.41 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 30.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Electronic Arts will report full year earnings of $4.73 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.66 to $4.99. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.60 to $5.23. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Electronic Arts.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The game software company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 52.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS.

EA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut Electronic Arts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $111.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. MKM Partners raised Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $114.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.96.

In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.94, for a total value of $53,970.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,748 shares in the company, valued at $1,160,139.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.15, for a total value of $2,143,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,143,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,036 shares of company stock worth $8,145,994 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,026,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 615 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EA traded down $2.64 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $97.53. 4,056,299 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,609,595. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $101.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.03. Electronic Arts has a 1 year low of $85.69 and a 1 year high of $114.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Electronic Arts (EA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.