Brokerages Anticipate Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Will Post Earnings of $0.90 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.90 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Ross Stores’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.42) and the highest is $1.23. Ross Stores posted earnings of $1.13 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Ross Stores will report full-year earnings of $4.33 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.38 to $4.95. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $5.51. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Ross Stores.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.02. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 50.11% and a net margin of 10.36%. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

ROST has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Co raised Ross Stores from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday. Odeon Capital Group started coverage on Ross Stores in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Ross Stores from $128.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Citigroup upgraded Ross Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective (up from $131.00) on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.87.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROST traded down $5.88 on Wednesday, hitting $81.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,468,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,053,116. The company has a market capitalization of $30.46 billion, a PE ratio of 17.63, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Ross Stores has a 1 year low of $56.30 and a 1 year high of $124.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were paid a $0.285 dividend. This is a positive change from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 16th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is 24.89%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Ross Stores by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,130,681 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $596,015,000 after acquiring an additional 136,380 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Ross Stores by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,031,232 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $585,736,000 after acquiring an additional 13,144 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Ross Stores by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,009,559 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $583,213,000 after acquiring an additional 435,998 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Ross Stores by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,383,326 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $510,307,000 after acquiring an additional 940,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Ross Stores in the 4th quarter worth $420,147,000. 86.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ross Stores (ROST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.