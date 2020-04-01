Brokerages Expect MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Will Post Earnings of $1.63 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) will post earnings per share of $1.63 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for MarketAxess’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.77 and the lowest is $1.50. MarketAxess posted earnings per share of $1.39 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that MarketAxess will report full-year earnings of $6.13 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.86 to $6.39. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $6.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.49 to $7.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover MarketAxess.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.02. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 40.07%. The company had revenue of $129.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. MarketAxess’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised MarketAxess from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $371.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $343.00 price objective on shares of MarketAxess in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on MarketAxess from $380.00 to $382.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded MarketAxess from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $335.57.

In other news, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.42, for a total transaction of $1,027,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 78,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,014,198.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MKTX. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in MarketAxess by 184.0% during the 4th quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. now owns 852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in MarketAxess by 72.5% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 8,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,373,000 after purchasing an additional 3,738 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden raised its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 17,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,698,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of MarketAxess in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,666,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $545,721,000 after acquiring an additional 61,609 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MKTX traded up $1.42 on Wednesday, reaching $333.99. The company had a trading volume of 270,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,987. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.85 and a beta of 0.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $337.90 and its 200 day moving average is $356.16. MarketAxess has a 52-week low of $241.12 and a 52-week high of $421.45. The company has a quick ratio of 6.83, a current ratio of 6.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

