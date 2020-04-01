Business Credit Substitute (BCS) 1-Day Volume Reaches $16,892.00

Business Credit Substitute (CURRENCY:BCS) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 1st. One Business Credit Substitute token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0690 or 0.00001043 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BiKi and BCEX. Business Credit Substitute has a total market cap of $122,591.56 and approximately $16,892.00 worth of Business Credit Substitute was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Business Credit Substitute has traded down 11.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002648 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015135 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $167.15 or 0.02524458 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.72 or 0.00192046 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00046369 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 88.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00034290 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000175 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Business Credit Substitute

Business Credit Substitute’s total supply is 68,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,775,710 tokens. Business Credit Substitute’s official website is www.bcachain.org/en. The official message board for Business Credit Substitute is www.bcachain.org/news.php/en. Business Credit Substitute’s official Twitter account is @

.

Buying and Selling Business Credit Substitute

Business Credit Substitute can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BiKi and BCEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Business Credit Substitute directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Business Credit Substitute should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Business Credit Substitute using one of the exchanges listed above.

