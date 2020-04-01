Cacti Asset Management LLC Has $31.71 Million Position in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS)

Cacti Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 198,635 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,391 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group comprises 3.7% of Cacti Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Cacti Asset Management LLC owned 0.06% of Goldman Sachs Group worth $31,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 13.6% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 633,597 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $131,300,000 after purchasing an additional 75,627 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 2.8% during the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,064 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. united american securities inc. d b a uas asset management purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter worth $1,451,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 10.4% during the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 545,121 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $112,966,000 after purchasing an additional 51,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 893.1% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 16,942 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,511,000 after purchasing an additional 15,236 shares in the last quarter. 70.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GS traded down $7.78 on Wednesday, reaching $146.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,391,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,248,291. The stock has a market cap of $53.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.35. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a 1 year low of $130.85 and a 1 year high of $250.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $194.25 and its 200 day moving average is $215.95.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $4.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.20 by ($0.51). The business had revenue of $9.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.56 billion. Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 22.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.78%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GS. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Goldman Sachs Group from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $267.00 target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Goldman Sachs Group from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Goldman Sachs Group from $367.00 to $278.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Goldman Sachs Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $238.89.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

