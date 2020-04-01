Cappasity Hits Market Capitalization of $427,448.02 (CAPP)

Cappasity (CURRENCY:CAPP) traded up 8.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 1st. Cappasity has a market cap of $427,448.02 and $58,823.00 worth of Cappasity was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Cappasity has traded down 6.6% against the dollar. One Cappasity token can now be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, Cryptopia, IDAX and Kucoin.

Cappasity is a token. Its genesis date was August 30th, 2017. Cappasity’s total supply is 663,271,025 tokens and its circulating supply is 539,900,819 tokens. Cappasity’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cappasity’s official website is artoken.io. The official message board for Cappasity is medium.com/cappasity-blog. The Reddit community for Cappasity is /r/cappasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Cappasity can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, IDAX, Cryptopia and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cappasity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cappasity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cappasity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

