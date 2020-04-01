Capricoin (CPC) Achieves Market Cap of $52,936.01

Capricoin (CURRENCY:CPC) traded up 45% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. One Capricoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0266 or 0.00000399 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit and Livecoin. Capricoin has a total market capitalization of $52,936.01 and approximately $14,359.00 worth of Capricoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Capricoin has traded up 828.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tao (XTO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00005602 BTC.

IslaCoin (ISL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Monkey Project (MONK) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Piggycoin (PIGGY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Virtacoinplus (XVP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000145 BTC.

TrustPlus (TRUST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Syndicate (SYNX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000019 BTC.

SuperCoin (SUPER) traded 44.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Evil Coin (EVIL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Eternity (ENT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Capricoin Profile

Capricoin (CPC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 20th, 2015. Capricoin’s total supply is 200,995,023 coins and its circulating supply is 1,990,045 coins. Capricoin’s official website is capricoin.org. The official message board for Capricoin is cryptomaa.com/coin/CPC. Capricoin’s official Twitter account is @CapricoinSocial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Capricoin

Capricoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Capricoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Capricoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Capricoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

