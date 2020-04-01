CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) Position Cut by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,889,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104,831 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 1.77% of CarMax worth $253,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMX. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in CarMax during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CarMax during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in CarMax in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CarMax by 114.6% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CarMax in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 99.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:KMX traded down $4.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.71. The stock had a trading volume of 116,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,723,136. CarMax, Inc has a 12-month low of $37.59 and a 12-month high of $103.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 2.43. The company has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a PE ratio of 9.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $78.74 and its 200-day moving average is $89.41.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target (up from $80.00) on shares of CarMax in a report on Monday, December 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of CarMax from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on CarMax from $112.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Buckingham Research upped their target price on CarMax from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.04.

In other news, EVP Thomas W. Reedy, Jr. sold 29,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.87, for a total value of $2,862,508.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,096,933.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CarMax Profile

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

