Carnival’s (CCL) “Sell” Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Carnival (NYSE:CCL)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Carnival from to in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on Carnival from $52.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Carnival in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Standpoint Research raised shares of Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Carnival from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Carnival presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.53.

Shares of NYSE:CCL traded down $4.37 on Wednesday, hitting $8.80. 178,407,104 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,098,060. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.34. Carnival has a 12 month low of $7.90 and a 12 month high of $56.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.34.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCL. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in Carnival in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Carnival by 91.7% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carnival during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

About Carnival

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

