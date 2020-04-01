CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,522,004 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 142,091 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 1.07% of CDW worth $217,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in CDW during the fourth quarter worth about $118,000. Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in CDW by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,046 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in CDW by 33.3% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 67,290 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,293,000 after buying an additional 16,800 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in CDW by 76.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,936,232 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $731,581,000 after buying an additional 2,576,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in CDW by 6.0% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 7,107 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $876,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. 93.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CDW stock traded down $2.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $91.23. 76,410 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,974,022. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.12. CDW has a one year low of $73.39 and a one year high of $146.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.24.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 94.72% and a net margin of 4.09%. CDW’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that CDW will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.25%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CDW. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of CDW in a report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of CDW in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised CDW from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded CDW from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.50.

In related news, insider Mark Chong sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.51, for a total transaction of $831,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,492,764.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robert F. Kirby sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.47, for a total value of $178,711.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,785,098.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,200 shares of company stock worth $1,686,428. Insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

