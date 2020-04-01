Chainlink (LINK) Price Tops $2.27 on Major Exchanges

Chainlink (CURRENCY:LINK) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 1st. In the last week, Chainlink has traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Chainlink token can now be bought for about $2.27 or 0.00034283 BTC on popular exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Gate.io, Coinbase and Kyber Network. Chainlink has a market capitalization of $793.62 million and approximately $285.69 million worth of Chainlink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002648 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015175 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.27 or 0.02528998 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.67 or 0.00191521 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00046474 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 88.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000615 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000175 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00103728 BTC.

Chainlink Token Profile

Chainlink’s genesis date was September 19th, 2017. Chainlink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 350,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Chainlink is /r/chainlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Chainlink’s official Twitter account is @smart_contract. The official message board for Chainlink is medium.com/chainlink. Chainlink’s official website is chain.link.

Buying and Selling Chainlink

Chainlink can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Kyber Network, Gate.io, Coinbase, IDEX, COSS, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Huobi, Radar Relay, Mercatox and Binance. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chainlink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chainlink should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chainlink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

