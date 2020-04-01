Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Sold by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. decreased its stake in Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 18.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 236,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 52,179 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $11,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elgethun Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 162,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,738,000 after buying an additional 44,080 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the third quarter worth about $212,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 70,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,333,000 after buying an additional 9,490 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 39.3% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 42,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,798,000 after buying an additional 12,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 13,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 1,821 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SCHW opened at $33.62 on Wednesday. Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $28.00 and a 1-year high of $51.65. The stock has a market cap of $43.23 billion, a PE ratio of 12.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.55% and a return on equity of 20.14%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SCHW. Bank of America raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $64.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.33.

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 327,360 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.19, for a total value of $15,448,118.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 12,629 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.94, for a total transaction of $415,999.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 593,753 shares of company stock valued at $27,505,788. Company insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

