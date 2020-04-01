Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) PT Raised to $47.00 at Morgan Stanley

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $44.00 to $47.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 43.69% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on SCHW. Compass Point upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Charles Schwab from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $40.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Charles Schwab has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.53.

Shares of NYSE SCHW traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.71. The company had a trading volume of 3,703,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,412,142. The company has a market capitalization of $43.24 billion, a PE ratio of 12.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Charles Schwab has a 1-year low of $28.00 and a 1-year high of $51.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.27.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.55% and a return on equity of 20.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Charles Schwab will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

In other Charles Schwab news, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 12,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.94, for a total transaction of $415,999.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen T. Mclin sold 5,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.29, for a total transaction of $253,663.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,075.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 593,753 shares of company stock worth $27,505,788. Insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 78.0% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 70.4% in the fourth quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

