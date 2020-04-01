ChessCoin Market Capitalization Hits $25,067.66 (CHESS)

ChessCoin (CURRENCY:CHESS) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 1st. One ChessCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia. In the last week, ChessCoin has traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar. ChessCoin has a total market cap of $25,067.66 and $14.00 worth of ChessCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

vTorrent (VTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13,761.08 or 2.07678769 BTC.

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC.

SpaceCoin (SPACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000062 BTC.

BillaryCoin (BLRY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Litecoin Plus (LCP) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000440 BTC.

Abjcoin (ABJ) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000119 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000356 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00021761 BTC.

About ChessCoin

ChessCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 5th, 2016. ChessCoin’s total supply is 54,032,769 coins. ChessCoin’s official Twitter account is @Chess_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. ChessCoin’s official website is chesscoincommunity.com.

Buying and Selling ChessCoin

ChessCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChessCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChessCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ChessCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

