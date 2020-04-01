Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Cullinan Associates Inc.

Cullinan Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 142,792 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,449 shares during the period. Chevron makes up about 0.8% of Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $10,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA acquired a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Price Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 105.8% in the fourth quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 284 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CVX traded down $3.90 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $68.56. 14,349,342 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,119,160. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.40, a P/E/G ratio of 25.06 and a beta of 1.04. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $51.60 and a twelve month high of $127.34.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.02. Chevron had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The company had revenue of $36.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.53%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 82.30%.

In other Chevron news, Director John Frank bought 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $104.61 per share, for a total transaction of $41,844.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,114 shares in the company, valued at $534,975.54. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 67,500 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.07, for a total transaction of $8,172,225.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 33,750 shares in the company, valued at $4,086,112.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Chevron from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Chevron from $137.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Chevron from $127.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.21.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

