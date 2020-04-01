Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main trimmed its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 78.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,344,755 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,908,543 shares during the quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $64,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Sageworth Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 59.5% during the fourth quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 804 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Robecosam AG grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 357,920 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 13,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 3,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total transaction of $181,932.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Maria Martinez sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total value of $232,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 199,321 shares in the company, valued at $9,274,406.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,910 shares of company stock valued at $3,296,482 in the last three months. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ CSCO opened at $39.31 on Wednesday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.40 and a twelve month high of $58.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.99 billion, a PE ratio of 13.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.71.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 36.40% and a net margin of 21.44%. The business had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 49.12%.

CSCO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Nomura reduced their price objective on Cisco Systems from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Sunday, December 15th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cisco Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.28.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

