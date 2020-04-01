Citigroup Lowers Dover (NYSE:DOV) Price Target to $98.00

Dover (NYSE:DOV) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $125.00 to $98.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Citigroup‘s target price points to a potential upside of 26.11% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on DOV. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Dover in a report on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Dover from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Dover from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $104.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Dover from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $119.00 to $98.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Dover from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.44.

Shares of DOV stock traded down $6.23 on Wednesday, reaching $77.71. 32,088 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,657,265. Dover has a 52 week low of $62.95 and a 52 week high of $120.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.36 billion, a PE ratio of 16.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.35.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.09. Dover had a return on equity of 29.46% and a net margin of 9.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. Dover’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dover will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kristiane C. Graham sold 300 shares of Dover stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.05, for a total value of $36,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 346,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,644,384.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric A. Spiegel purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $110.60 per share, with a total value of $110,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,182 shares in the company, valued at $573,129.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,622 shares of company stock valued at $674,751. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DOV. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Dover during the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,840,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Dover by 505.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 865,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,787,000 after buying an additional 722,832 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in Dover by 99.2% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,070,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $123,418,000 after buying an additional 533,306 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Dover by 2,590.2% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 304,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,045,000 after buying an additional 292,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inverness Counsel LLC NY increased its stake in Dover by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 1,123,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $129,537,000 after buying an additional 260,736 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Engineered Systems segment offers precision marking and coding, digital textile printing, soldering and dispensing equipment, and related consumables and services; and automation components, including manual and power clamps, rotary and linear mechanical indexers, conveyors, pick and place units, glove ports, and manipulators, as well as end-of-arm robotic grippers, slides, and end effectors for fast-moving consumer goods, digital textile printing, vehicle service, environmental solutions, and industrials end markets.

