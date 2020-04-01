Citigroup Lowers Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) Price Target to $10.00

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) had its price objective cut by Citigroup from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 44.51% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on GTES. TheStreet downgraded Gates Industrial from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Gates Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Gates Industrial in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Gates Industrial from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Gates Industrial from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Gates Industrial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.50.

Shares of GTES stock traded down $0.46 on Wednesday, reaching $6.92. 13,107 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 476,896. Gates Industrial has a 52 week low of $5.42 and a 52 week high of $16.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 2.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.25.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. Gates Industrial had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 22.35%. The firm had revenue of $725.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $720.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. Gates Industrial’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Gates Industrial will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Gates Industrial news, Director Ivo Jurek acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.21 per share, for a total transaction of $66,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 179,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,366,148.78. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc acquired 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.05 per share, for a total transaction of $769,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 345,400 shares of company stock valued at $3,060,438 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Gates Industrial by 3.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 600,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,042,000 after purchasing an additional 22,476 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Gates Industrial by 136.3% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 136,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 78,954 shares in the last quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Gates Industrial in the fourth quarter valued at $378,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Gates Industrial by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 562,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,743,000 after acquiring an additional 17,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gates Industrial in the fourth quarter valued at $149,000.

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

