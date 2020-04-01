Citigroup Trims Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J) Target Price to $98.00

Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Citigroup from $108.00 to $98.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 24.38% from the stock’s current price.

J has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering in a report on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine raised Jacobs Engineering from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on Jacobs Engineering from $106.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. William Blair assumed coverage on Jacobs Engineering in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Jacobs Engineering in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.83.

Shares of J traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.79. 44,987 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,584,362. The stock has a market cap of $10.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.94, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.08. Jacobs Engineering has a 52-week low of $59.29 and a 52-week high of $104.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.01. Jacobs Engineering had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 7.54%. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. On average, analysts predict that Jacobs Engineering will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Jacobs Engineering news, Director Robert C. Davidson, Jr. sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $336,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,688 shares in the company, valued at $3,522,048. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Michael R. Tyler sold 9,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.70, for a total value of $943,879.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,857,725. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. Jacobs provides professional services through two lines of businesses: Critical Mission Solutions, and People and Places Solutions.

