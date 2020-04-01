CJS Securities Lowers Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) to Hold

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) was downgraded by equities researchers at CJS Securities to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports.

POWL has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine raised Powell Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. BidaskClub lowered Powell Industries from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 25th. Sidoti upgraded Powell Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Powell Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

POWL stock traded down $3.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $22.60. 84,512 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 87,433. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.35. Powell Industries has a one year low of $15.62 and a one year high of $50.81. The company has a market cap of $311.96 million, a P/E ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 1.44.

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.08). Powell Industries had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 5.17%. The firm had revenue of $134.15 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Powell Industries by 1,836.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in Powell Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Powell Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Powell Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Powell Industries by 59.7% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743 shares in the last quarter. 68.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Powell Industries

Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems for the distribution, control, and monitoring of electrical energy. The company's principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.

