Cohen & Steers Clsd-End Optuny Fnd, Inc. Announces — Dividend of $0.09 (NYSE:FOF)

Cohen & Steers Clsd-End Optuny Fnd, Inc. (NYSE:FOF) announced a — dividend on Wednesday, April 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 0.087 per share on Friday, May 29th. This represents a yield of 11.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 12th.

NYSE:FOF traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 149,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,504. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.81. Cohen & Steers Clsd-End Optuny Fnd has a twelve month low of $6.27 and a twelve month high of $13.98.

About Cohen & Steers Clsd-End Optuny Fnd

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc is a close-ended fund of funds launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in funds investing in public equity markets. It also invests in funds investing in convertible securities, preferred securities, high yield securities and real estate, energy, utility, and other equity or income-oriented strategies.

