Cohen & Steers Ltd DrtnPrfrrd&IncmFndInc (NYSE:LDP) Announces $0.16 — Dividend

Cohen & Steers Ltd DrtnPrfrrd&IncmFndInc (NYSE:LDP) announced a — dividend on Wednesday, April 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.156 per share on Friday, May 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 12th.

Cohen & Steers Ltd DrtnPrfrrd&IncmFndInc has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 4 years.

Shares of NYSE LDP traded down $1.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.95. 141,134 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 135,526. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.46. Cohen & Steers Ltd DrtnPrfrrd&IncmFndInc has a twelve month low of $12.20 and a twelve month high of $27.68.

About Cohen & Steers Ltd DrtnPrfrrd&IncmFndInc

Cohen & Steers Ltd. Duration Preferred & Income Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund company. Its investment objective is high current income through investment in preferred and other income securities. The secondary investment objective is capital appreciation. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

