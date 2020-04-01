Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Inc Declares — Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:RQI)

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Inc (NYSE:RQI) declared a — dividend on Wednesday, April 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, May 29th. This represents a yield of 11.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 12th.

NYSE RQI traded down $0.92 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,060,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,098,273. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty has a twelve month low of $5.80 and a twelve month high of $16.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.08.

About Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

