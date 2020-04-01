Cohen & Steers Total Return Real. Fd Inc Plans — Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:RFI)

Cohen & Steers Total Return Real. Fd Inc (NYSE:RFI) declared a — dividend on Wednesday, April 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, May 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 10.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 12th.

Shares of RFI stock traded down $0.63 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.48. 183,540 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 131,401. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.33. Cohen & Steers Total Return Real. Fd has a twelve month low of $7.01 and a twelve month high of $15.84.

Cohen & Steers Total Return Real. Fd

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

