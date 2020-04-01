Coinlancer Price Reaches $0.0018 on Major Exchanges (CL)

Coinlancer (CURRENCY:CL) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 1st. Coinlancer has a market capitalization of $143,145.95 and approximately $109.00 worth of Coinlancer was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Coinlancer token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000027 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Mercatox, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. In the last week, Coinlancer has traded down 1.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Coinlancer alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00050817 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000732 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $301.55 or 0.04552824 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00065383 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00036948 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00006303 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015109 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00010238 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003421 BTC.

About Coinlancer

CL is a token. Its launch date was October 6th, 2017. Coinlancer’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 79,619,229 tokens. The official website for Coinlancer is www.coinlancer.io. The official message board for Coinlancer is medium.com/@coinlancer. Coinlancer’s official Twitter account is @Coin_Lancer and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Coinlancer Token Trading

Coinlancer can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Cryptopia, YoBit and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coinlancer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coinlancer should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Coinlancer using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Coinlancer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Coinlancer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.