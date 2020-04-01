Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) Shares Sold by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,043,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 226,400 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 2.58% of Community Health Systems worth $8,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 721.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 137,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 120,506 shares during the period. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Community Health Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $104,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Community Health Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $410,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Community Health Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Community Health Systems during the third quarter valued at $72,000. 93.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Community Health Systems alerts:

Shares of Community Health Systems stock opened at $3.34 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.74. Community Health Systems has a 52 week low of $1.79 and a 52 week high of $7.47.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.88. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.42) earnings per share. Community Health Systems’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Community Health Systems will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CYH shares. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of Community Health Systems from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Community Health Systems in a report on Monday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Community Health Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $3.25 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Raymond James raised shares of Community Health Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Community Health Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.15.

About Community Health Systems

Community Health Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. The company offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

See Also: Why is the price target of stocks important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CYH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH).

Receive News & Ratings for Community Health Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Health Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.