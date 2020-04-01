Conceal (CCX) Price Hits $0.0489 on Top Exchanges

Conceal (CURRENCY:CCX) traded up 11.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 1st. Over the last week, Conceal has traded 2.1% higher against the dollar. Conceal has a market cap of $336,693.22 and $51,442.00 worth of Conceal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Conceal coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0489 or 0.00000738 BTC on major exchanges including TradeOgre, Sistemkoin, STEX and Graviex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.69 or 0.00991881 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00051424 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00029877 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.46 or 0.00173061 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007336 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00074608 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded 49.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

About Conceal

Conceal (CCX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight Fast

Conceal's total supply is 15,852,205 coins and its circulating supply is 6,884,158 coins. The official website for Conceal is conceal.network. The official message board for Conceal is medium.com/@ConcealNetwork. The Reddit community for Conceal is /r/ConcealNetwork and the currency's Github account can be viewed here.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Conceal Coin Trading

Conceal can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, TradeOgre, STEX and Sistemkoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conceal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conceal should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Conceal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

