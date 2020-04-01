Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Acquires 2,200 Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 1,100.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,400 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.07% of NVR worth $9,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVR. IMS Capital Management boosted its stake in NVR by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 279 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NVR by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 29 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NVR by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 47 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVR by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 66 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of NVR by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 224 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.91% of the company’s stock.

Get NVR alerts:

In other news, COO Paul W. Praylo sold 127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,845.52, for a total value of $488,381.04. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,649,728.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Melquiades R. Martinez sold 1,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,938.00, for a total transaction of $4,835,864.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,419 shares in the company, valued at $5,588,022. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,247 shares of company stock worth $28,086,899 over the last three months. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NVR. Bank of America cut shares of NVR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of NVR from $4,000.00 to $4,300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of NVR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $2,700.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,749.00.

NVR stock opened at $2,569.11 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3,405.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3,656.04. The company has a market capitalization of $10.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.57. NVR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,043.01 and a 1 year high of $4,071.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 4.62.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The construction company reported $64.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $59.00 by $5.41. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. NVR had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 40.25%. The business’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $58.57 EPS. Equities analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 201.8 earnings per share for the current year.

NVR announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 12th that allows the company to buyback $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to purchase up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

NVR Company Profile

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

Recommended Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.