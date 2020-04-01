Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Acquires 598,700 Shares of TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) by 70.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,445,934 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 598,700 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.52% of TransAlta worth $10,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bluescape Energy Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransAlta during the 4th quarter valued at $60,125,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of TransAlta by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,648,801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,392,000 after acquiring an additional 397,763 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in TransAlta by 57.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,928,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,957,000 after buying an additional 1,067,638 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in TransAlta by 116.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,792,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,997,000 after buying an additional 1,501,873 shares during the period. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in TransAlta by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,681,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,521,000 after buying an additional 276,200 shares during the period. 53.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TransAlta alerts:

Shares of TAC stock opened at $5.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.94 and a beta of 1.05. TransAlta Co. has a 52 week low of $3.63 and a 52 week high of $8.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.67.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $461.42 million for the quarter. TransAlta had a net margin of 3.52% and a negative return on equity of 0.19%. On average, analysts anticipate that TransAlta Co. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.033 per share. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. This is a boost from TransAlta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio is currently -144.44%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TAC. National Bank Financial raised shares of TransAlta from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TransAlta in a report on Friday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of TransAlta from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. CIBC raised shares of TransAlta from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $8.50 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of TransAlta from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.30.

TransAlta Company Profile

TransAlta Corporation operates as non-regulated electricity generation and energy marketing company in Canada, the United States, and Western Australia. It operates through eight segments: Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind and Solar, Hydro, Energy Marketing, and Corporate. The company generates and markets electricity through various generation fuels, such as coal, natural gas, water, solar, and wind.

Further Reading: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for TransAlta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAlta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.