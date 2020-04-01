Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Acquires 9,925 Shares of CoStar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 300.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,225 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 9,925 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $7,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in CoStar Group during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CoStar Group during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in CoStar Group by 103.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 65 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CoStar Group during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in CoStar Group by 109.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 136 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. 95.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSGP opened at $587.21 on Wednesday. CoStar Group Inc has a 1 year low of $468.98 and a 1 year high of $746.70. The company has a market cap of $21.99 billion, a PE ratio of 65.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $659.93 and its 200 day moving average is $615.79.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The technology company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.20. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 22.50%. The company had revenue of $374.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.81 EPS. CoStar Group’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that CoStar Group Inc will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CSGP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $825.00 price target on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on CoStar Group from $597.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on CoStar Group from $750.00 to $840.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $790.00 price objective on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $718.00.

In related news, CEO Andrew C. Florance sold 33,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $663.90, for a total transaction of $22,307,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 6,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $703.26, for a total value of $4,223,076.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that offers inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily properties and land.

