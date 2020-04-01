Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Acquires New Holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 104,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $11,640,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,054,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $897,404,000 after purchasing an additional 487,837 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $10,445,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 150.2% during the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 23,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,635,000 after acquiring an additional 14,200 shares during the period. Finally, Hayden Royal LLC acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $368,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMC opened at $86.46 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $102.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.74. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.33 and a 1-year high of $119.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.01. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 10.46%. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.455 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 7th. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.06%.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO Scott Mcdonald sold 5,972 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.39, for a total transaction of $712,997.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MMC shares. Citigroup started coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Marsh & McLennan Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.56.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

