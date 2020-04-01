Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Acquires New Holdings in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 390,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $11,043,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.35% of Stantec as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of STN. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd raised its position in Stantec by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 12,767,920 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $361,351,000 after acquiring an additional 126,675 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Stantec by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,324,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $94,088,000 after acquiring an additional 69,490 shares in the last quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Stantec by 64.3% in the fourth quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,404,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,751,000 after acquiring an additional 549,828 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Stantec by 1,054.6% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,230,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,831,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Stantec by 48.8% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,014,411 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,421,000 after acquiring an additional 332,638 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STN opened at $25.56 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.51 and a beta of 1.11. Stantec Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.22 and a 1-year high of $31.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. Stantec had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 4.03%. The firm had revenue of $682.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $692.87 million. On average, research analysts predict that Stantec Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.1163 per share. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This is a boost from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Stantec’s payout ratio is 28.95%.

STN has been the topic of several research reports. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Stantec in a research report on Friday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Stantec from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Stantec from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.92.

Stantec Company Profile

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities for clients in the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consulting Services – Canada, Consulting Services – United States, and Consulting Services – Global.

